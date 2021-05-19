Indore: Dhanwantari centres see the lowest figure of suspects, merely 373 people turn up to give samples

Indore: Dhanwantari Drive-In Covid Test centres, which are setup by Indore Municipal Corporation with help from Sodani Diagnostic Clinic and Central Lab, on Wednesday saw the lowest turnout of Covid-19 suspects since the facilities in last week of April.

Merely 373 suspects turned up at the centres on Wednesday.

As many as 259 suspects reached Dussehra Ground where Sodani Diagnostic Clinic staff took samples and 114 suspects reached Nehru Stadium where Central Lab staff took samples.

The drop has been suspects was connected with decline in Covid-19 infections but the fact remains that per day sample collection in the city stays intact around 10000 samples.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal appealed to the citizens to get them tested if they develop any kind of symptoms.