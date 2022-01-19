Indore: Devotees keep on donating silver for Khajrana Ganesh's grand throne; now throne to weigh 110 kgs

Indore

To make the grand throne for lord Ganesh in Khajrana temple, two devotees donated 2.5 kgs of silver to the temple committee on Wednesday. The first devotee donating 1 kg of the silver requested anonymity.

The second devotee named Hardik Chouhan wanted to do his bit for the grand throne and donated 1.5 kgs of silver.

Khajrana Ganesha will again sit on the silver throne and this time it will be a much heavier throne. It was initially planned to weigh 80 kgs, but now it will weigh 110 kgs, entirely made of silver.

The usual image of Lord Ganesha in Khajrana temple among devotees is of him sitting on a silver throne. However, in reality, before the lockdown, the throne was removed as the wooden part of the throne was falling apart. So even though shinning silver can still be seen behind Lord Ganesh, he is no longer sitting on a silver throne.

Once devotees noticed this, they have been contributing for making a new silver throne for the Lord.

Earlier, 24 kgs of silver was donated to the temple for building a new silver throne. Further, 33 kgs of silver was available from the old throne.

“The throne of Lord Khajrana Ganesh Maharaj will be made of silver, for which artisans will be called from Jaipur,” Ashok Bhatt, priest of Khajrana temple, said.

He added that donations of silver are being accepted and many devotees are donating. “Half a kilo of silver was donated by Vijay Gome, a resident of Shyamnagar in Sukhliya area; and Akshay Kumar Goyal, a resident of Scheme No. 54 donated 2.5 kg silver,” Bhatt said.

Earlier, 21 kg of silver was donated by Vinod Agarwal.

The first part of the throne is already ready

The first part of the throne weighing 60 kg is already ready. The first part has been received by the temple committee and kept intact. The second part of the throne is likely to require 50 kg more.

Many devotees are collectively donating silver for the throne from Indore and even other cities.

Collector Manish Singh has formed a committee of four bullion traders and Bhatt under whose supervision, the throne is being prepared.





Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:03 PM IST