Indore: DEO on long-leave, parents approach CM Shivraj, local MLAs'

Indore: Parents protest against the schools pressuring them to pay fee has been growing, and while district education officer (DEO) goes on a long leave, they have no other option but to turn to politicians for help. Jagrut Palak Sang running ‘Jago Palak Jago’ campaign will now approach politicians at all the levels seeking help from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to local MLAs.

In a start, when association found DEO empty, they wrote a letter addressed to education minister, Bhopal; principal secretary, school education department; commissioner, public education; divisional commissioner, Indore; district magistrate, Indore; and joint director, public education, Indore.

Further, citing their problems, parents will be approaching MLAs in the city from Sunday onwards.

“The district education officer, who had to solve the problems of the people, has gone on leave for three months and the department has appointed another officer as DEO by giving additional charge, who is not available for people in office,” legal activist Chanchal Gupta said.

Sanjay Goyal has been given the charge of additional DEO at the moment.

Citing problems of parents, the association has demanded other authorities to attend to parents’ complaints.