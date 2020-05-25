Indore: Death of another Corona Warrior

The fight against COVID-19 is taking its toll of corona warriors. On Monday, 45-year old ward boy Suresh Chouhan working at MTH suddenly collapsed while on duty and died before anyone could react.

The hospital administration said he had died of cardiac arrest, but his colleagues said he was feeling uncomfortable in the PPE kit and had complained about it.

"Chouhan was a ward boy in MY Hospital but was deployed at MTH from May 18 to May 27. He came to duty on May 25 at 2 pm and didn’t complain about any health issues. At about 3 pm, he suddenly fell on the floor. He succumbed before anyone could save him,” in-charge superintendent of MTH Dr Sumit Shukla said.

He added that they have kept the body in the mortuary.

“We have already asked the staff to inform about any health issues or if they feel uncomfortable. We immediately relieve the staff for rest and provide them with treatment. We have again circulated the same message among the staff to inform if they are suffering from any health issues and also preparing data of staff and their ailments,” Dr Shukla said.

However, the hospital staff had something else to say. They claimed that Suresh was feeling uncomfortable in the PPE kit due to hot weather outside. Also, he had come for night duty on Sunday and again joined work in the afternoon.

AJJAKS demands Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia

Acting president of Anusuchit Jati Janjati Adhikari Karmchari Sangh, Karan Bhagat, dashed off a letter to the administration and government demanding Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the ward boy’s family under the Chief Minister COVID-19 Warrior Welfare Scheme as he died on duty.

“Government should take immediate action and provide the money to the family,” Bhagat added.