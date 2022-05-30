Indore: DCI to monitor PG students’ and faculty attendance online from June 1

Biometric system | Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Dental Council of India (DCI) is going to monitor the attendance of faculty members and PG students of all the dental colleges through the Online Faculty and Student Attendance Monitoring System (OFSAMS) from June 1. The attendance will be monitored to establish the presence of the faculty members and PG students in dental colleges and it will also be considered during the assessment and inspection of these colleges.

“The DCI has decided to monitor the attendance of the faculty members, as well as that of the PG students, to ensure their presence in the colleges, besides putting a check on ghost faculty members being presented by many private colleges during inspection,” a member of the faculty of the Government College of Dentistry, Indore, said on condition of anonymity. He added that the council had installed three biometric machines in the college, which also include a camera, to monitor attendance and the data would be considered to check the number of members of faculty and their teaching hours during inspection. A team of the DCI will also visit the college for inspecting the installation of the system.

‘Machines installed’

‘Machines have been installed in the college and the monitoring will be done by the DCI soon. The system will start once the DCI gives its nod for it’. — Dr Deshraj Jain, principal, Government College of Dentistry

‘Following directions’

‘We’re following the directions of the DCI and working on the new system which will be started after the DCI’s approval’ — Dr Anand Misra, registrar, Shri Aurobindo University

Inspection for renewal of PG seats done

§ Teams of the DCI have completed the inspection of three postgraduate departments, including conservative dentistry, orthodontics and community dentistry in the Government College of Dentistry

§ ‘Inspection was done for the renewal of seats for the fourth year. The teams were satisfied with the facilities. We have a few more inspections pending in other departments, as well,’ Dr Jain remarked