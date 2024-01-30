Indore: DAVV To Offer MBA Prog For Army Officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards enhancing academic opportunities for officers in Indian Army, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to launch an MBA (Defence & Strategy) programme for officers coming to the Army War College in Mhow.

The course will be offered by Institute of Management Studies (IMS), an entity of DAVV. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by DAVV and the Army War College to this effect on Monday.

The pact was signed between DAVV Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Jain and Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Commandant of Army War College, Mhow. Both leaders expressed their commitment to foster educational co-operation and develop joint initiatives.

DAVV registrar Ajay Verma, IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain, Major General Sarda, dean of Army War College, Colonel Parminder Chauhan, Prof Rajnish Jain, Prof Kapil Sharma, EMRC director Prof Chandan Gupta and DAVV exam controller Prof AsheshTiwari were also present on the occasion.

‘Under the MoU, the institutions will embark on collaborative efforts, including faculty exchange programmes, joint research endeavours and the establishment of academic programmes tailored for officers at different levels of the Indian Army,’ the VC said.

‘A standout feature of the partnership is the introduction of an MBA programme specialising in Defence & Strategy. The programme, set to begin in the academic year 2024-2025, is designed to equip Indian Army officers with strategic management skills,’ the VC added.

As the partnership unfolded, the institutions are gearing up for faculty exchanges, collaborative research projects and a renewed focus on academic endeavours that will not only benefit the involved institutions but also contribute to the professional growth of Indian Army officers. ‘The who’s who of DAVV and Army War College, Mhow are optimistic about the positive impact the collaboration will have on shaping the future of military education in India,’ registrar Verma said.