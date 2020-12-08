​Indore: DAVV to offer 10 courses in part-time mode

Indore:

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only Grade A+ university of Madhya Pradesh, is going to launch 10 programmes in part-time mode for working professionals from session 2021-22.

“In princip​le​ approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has been received for offering courses in part-time mode,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

The university has planned to offer three undergraduate and seven post-graduate programmes in part-time mode from Directorate of Distancing Learning.

The programmes include BA, BCom, BBA, MA (political science), MA (Hindi), MA (English) and MA in four other streams.

Classes of the programmes would be held on weekends. “As of now, we are planning to hold classes only on Sunday. But chances are that we hold on Saturday too,” Sharma stated.

DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta stated that they are designing the programmes. “We want syllabi of the courses to be of ​a ​high standard,” he said.

The courses would be run on the lines of programmes offered by IGNOU.

DAVV had become eligible for offering courses in part-time mode when it got Grade A+ accreditation from National Council for Technical Education.

As it’s the only university in the state which has Grade A+, it is expected that working professional​s ​in large numbers will opt for part-time courses of DAVV.