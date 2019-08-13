Indore: DAVV to make admission list public as suspicion grows

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which on Sunday completed counselling for common entrance test (CET) courses, said it’s going to make admission lists public so that there are no doubts in anybody’s mind regarding the fair process adopted for enrollment.

“We have sent admission list to teaching departments. If anyone has doubt, they can visit the departments and examine the admissions list. We will paste the admission list on department’s notice board for everyone to see,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

He stated that admission list will not only contain the name of the students but also their merits and percentage in the qualifying exams.

The university made such a statement after Congress leader Tejprakash Rane demanded to make admission and merit list public.

He stated that many students have doubt that fair process was not adopted for admissions and therefore it is up to the university to release the lists and come out clean.

He stated that university should have released the list of vacant seats, course-wise, in SC/ST/OBC category before converting them into unreserved categories.