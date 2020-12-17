Indore: Daughter, ‘beau’ batter dad, mom to death?

Indore: The chill of Thursday morning was not enough to keep people indoors for long as in a shocking incident, a police constable posted at 15th battalion of SAF and his wife were found brutally murdered at their residence under Aerodrome police station jurisdiction. After the incident, their 16-year-old daughter is missing!

BLOODY END: The killer attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon on their heads. Also, the CCTVs installed at their house were not functioning. This also reinforces the cop theory that that the daughter and her "beau" were involved in the crime as the police recovered a letter from the spot in which the daughter mentioned that she killed them and the cops should not try to look for her.

ASP Prashant Choubey said the deceased have been identified as Jyoti Prasad Sharma (45) and his wife Neelam Sharma (40), residents of Rukmani Nagar area of the city.

MURDER HIGHLIGHTED: They were found murdered at their house around 8.30 am when the son Risabh reached house to take tea for grandparents Hari Prasad Sharma and his wife and found the house locked from outside.

Jyoti Prasad's son Rishabh was sleeping at his grandparent's place. As the house was locked from outside, the son peeped in through the window and was shocked to find his battered parents in a pool of blood. He then broke open the door and found his mother dead on the bed. He was shocked and numb. He immediately informed his grandparents and later the police were called in.