Indore: Daily Covid cases at 1,104

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Number of daily Covid cases stabilized a bit on Wednesday as 1,104 new cases were detected during the day. The number of cases was 65 less than Tuesday’s tally of 1,169. Positivity rate neared 11% and was recorded at10.94%. During the day, 10,089 samples were put to test.

Total number of positive patients reached 1,60,638. No death was reported during the day. Hence toll remained 1,397.

Number of active cases also increased to 5620 as 309 patients were discharged on Wednesday. Total 1,53,621 patients have been discharged so far.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:25 AM IST