Indore: Cycle polo ground at SGSITS

Indore

Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science will prepare a ground for cycle polo, organise competition and promote the sport. This will perhaps be the first cycle polo ground in Indore.

Institute director Dr Rakesh Saxena announced this in a meeting with Cycle Polo Association members and institute heads. The decision was taken citing various benefits of cycle polo.

“The game of cycle polo in India derived its rules from the game of Horse Polo. In 1970's the CPFI brought in two major changes in the rules. First is ride off was banned and second, a three tap rule was introduced,” AVSM (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) Air Marshal Pradeep P Bapat, president of the Indian Cycle Polo Association, said.

“We will be setting up ground facilities and ensuring participation of students and even interested faculty in cycle polo,” Saxena said.

“The sport has fewer injuries and ensures social distancing, so hopefully it will be quickly adopted by students,” Lieutenant (retd) Manish Jaiswal said.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:04 AM IST