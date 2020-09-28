Indore currently has only one school

School education department has decided to increase the number of excellence schools in the state from four to eight. Currently, there are four excellence schools located in four big cities of the state including Indore.

The decision was taken citing the better results of students studying in these excellence schools since the last couple of years.

In the recent meeting of school education department, the names of 6 government schools of Indore were proposed to be made into excellence schools.

Only three of them were selected by the department. Now, further only one out of the three will be selected to be made into excellence school.

Currently, Indore has only one excellence school, i.e. Bal Vinay Mandir. Bal Vinay Mandir is the only school is entire Indore district at present.

School education department is now preparing to increase its number of excellence school to two.

As per discussion, the department plans to increase excellence schools in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Assistant District Programme Coordinator (ADPC) Narendra Jain shared that the name of 6 schools was proposed from Indore earlier. “We had included girl schools like Sharda Kanya and Ahilya

Ashram, as these are fairly good schools,” he said.

These schools were removed by the department, citing that they are already doing well. “Instead of including schools where students are performing well, we were asked to pick up schools where students are not excelling and rather lagging behind,” Jain said.

Now the three schools which have been selected include Malhar Ashram, Government Subhash Higher Secondary School and Sanyogitaganj Bal Umavi School.

This decision was taken in a meeting of district education officer (DEO), ADPC of the four districts. Senior principal from each district were also included, as they had better knowledge of geographical location.

In the next step, one school from each district will be selected for transformation into excellence school in the four mentioned districts.