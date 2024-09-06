Indore Crime Roundup: Youth Stabbed With Scissors Dies In hospital; Woman Found Murdered At Relative’s Place

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed to death by a man using scissors following an argument between them over some issue in Sanyogitaganj area late on Wednesday. Police claimed that they had arrested the accused within few hours of the incident.

The accused also got injured in the altercation between the two. Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Satish Patel informed Free Press that the incident took place on the main road opposite Gokuldas Hospital.

The deceased named Pancham was standing near the road when he had an argument with Aman Lidse, a resident of Banganga area over some issue. The situation turned worse and while fighting, they reached KEH Compound where Aman was attacked by Pancham with a stone due to which he received injury on his head.

After that Aman took out a scissor and stabbed Pancham 5 to 6 times at his neck, chest and other parts of the body and fled the scene. The people took him to hospital where he died during treatment. Police investigated the spot after the incident and examined CCTVs.

Police somehow managed to identify the accused and arrested him within hours of the incident. He allegedly informed the police that he had an argument with Pancham, who had attacked him with a stone and he counter attacked with a scissor. The accused is being questioned further.

Woman Found Murdered At Relative’s Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was found dead at his relative’s place in Simrole area, police said on Thursday. Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that she was smothered by someone when she was sleeping at her relative’s place.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that the woman named Sangeeta was found dead at his relative’s place in Umath village on Wednesday. It is believed that she was killed by someone. The detailed autopsy report is still awaited.

Sources claimed that she left her house after an argument with her husband around 11 am on Wednesday and reached her relative’s place in the same village. When he woke up around 4 pm, he found her missing at home.

Later he reached his relative’s place and found his wife dead there. She was reportedly smothered to death. Police have detained her relative as a suspect and further investigation is underway into the case.