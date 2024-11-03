Indore Crime Round-Up: Rape Accused Held From J&K; Six Arrested For Killing Man Over Old Rivalry; Teenager Hangs Self & More | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on the run accused in rape case was arrested from Bypass Road by Lasudia police station staff on Saturday. The accused was booked for allegedly raping a woman who worked with a marriage event company on the promise of marriage one-and-a-half-year ago. He was on the run since then.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that a case has been registered against Raju alias Jishan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir on the complaint of a woman in June 2023. The woman had lodged a complaint that she was employed with a marriage event company when she met the accused and the latter had promised to marry her.

He later reneged on his promise. Since then, he was on the run and the police had announced a bounty of Rs 3k on his arrest. The police were searching for him when information was received that the accused would go to Maharashtra from Ajmer and would pass from Bypass Road.

Lasudia police station team cordoned off the area and managed to arrest him from the mentioned place. He allegedly confessed to his crime and is being questioned further.

Six Arrested For Killing Man Over Old Rivalry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six men were arrested in connection with the murder of a tractor driver over an old rivalry in the Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. They are being questioned and a search is on for one of their accomplices.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Rajesh Jadhav, a resident of Arihant Nagar was found murdered in an isolated place in the Gandhi Nagar area on Friday. Injury marks were found on his head. During the investigation, police managed to identify some men and arrested them. They allegedly confessed their crime.

They were last seen with the deceased. Police said that the accused have been identified as Anil, Pankaj, Deepak, Devendra, Krishna, Rahul and Sameer and police are searching for him. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had called the deceased to an isolated place on the night of October 31 and attacked him with a heavy object and fled the scene.

The accused allegedly killed the man over an old rivalry with him. Two two-wheeler vehicles used in the crime were also recovered from the accused. Some of the accused were involved in criminal activities in the area.

Teenager Hangs Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth hanged himself at his place under MIG police station limits on Friday. The reason behind the extreme decision could not be established yet. However, he had undergone treatment for tuberculosis around two months ago. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kuldeep Kundale, a resident of Vikas Nagar. Family members said that Kuldeep was originally from Sanawad and lived with his brother. His friend found him hanging. Kuldeep had undergone treatment for TB two months earlier.

Woman Ends Life DueTto Illness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another incident, a 45-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself due to illness under Tejaji Nagar police station limits. The family was preparing for a religious function when she took the drastic step.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Suraj Bai, a resident of Morod. Family members were busy with preparations for worship when she went into a room. Later, her younger son found her hanging when he went to call her. She worked in a factory and had recently lost her job due to illness and was reportedly distressed.