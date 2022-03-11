Indore Crime Diary: Two minor boys held for bag snatching; Woman duped of Rs 86K

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were nabbed on Friday for snatching a bag from a woman in the Aerodrome area. They are being questioned about the bike used in the crime.

According to a crime branch official, information was received that two people were roaming in the area to sell the stolen goods at a cheap price. The crime branch and Aerodrome police station team cordoned off the mentioned place and caught two minor boys from there.

A gold ring and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused. They allegedly confessed to snatching the bag containing the ring and mobile phone from a woman a few days ago. They were on a bike at that time.

They also confessed to committing similar crimes in Sanwer, Annapurna and Tejaji Nagar areas of the city. The accused were handed over to the Aerodrome police station staff for further investigation.

Woman duped of Rs 86K, crime branch ensures refund of money

A conman duped a woman of Rs 86,000 in the name of providing a job of selling products online for which she was promised a 10 per cent commission. She was contacted by an online fraudster, who asked her to make a payment to get products to sell them online through a website. She made a payment on an e-wallet but she didn’t receive her products. Soon after receiving the complaint, the crime branch officials started investigation and managed to refund money to the woman’s bank account on Friday.

According to DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, the woman stated in her complaint that she was searching for a part-time job when she found a website that looked similar to a renowned telemarketing company’ site. When she clicked on the job section, she received a call from a person. He posed himself as an official of an online company. According to the complainant, the accused later sent a link on WhatsApp and told the woman to register herself and get good commission for the products that she sold online. She made a payment to buy the products but she didn’t receive the products. Later, she lodged a complaint with the crime branch.

The fraud investigation cell of the crime branch contacted the e-wallet officials and managed to refund the amount to the complainant.

The crime branch officials have once again appealed to people not to click any unknown link sent by anyone. If any fraud happens, the victim should inform about the same on the cyber helpline (7049124445) immediately.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:32 PM IST