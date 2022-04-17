Indore Crime Diary: Minor girl rescued from youth in Rajasthan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was missing from her home, was rescued by the police from the clutches of a man in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The accused had contacted the girl through a social media platform and he had abducted her. The police have arrested the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that a woman had lodged a complaint on April 9 that her daughter was missing from home. The family members had searched for her everywhere but they could not trace her. The police registered a case and started an investigation and checked the CCTVs. The girl was seen near her home and later near Vijay Nagar Square and then at a bus stop. The police followed her movements and found the girl’s location near Rajasthan border.

After gathering more information, a team of SI Sanjay Dhurve, constable Vinit Kumar Mishra, constable Vijay Chandana and lady constable Kamaljeet Kaur was sent to Rajasthan to recover the girl. The police officials managed to recover the girl from Banswara district and the accused named Narayan was arrested from there.

The girl informed the police that the accused had followed her on a social media platform and later he kidnapped her and took her to Rajasthan. The police have booked the accused under the relevant sections including the POCSO Act and further investigation is underway

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:27 PM IST