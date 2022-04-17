Bhopal: Elderly woman faces sexual assault from self-proclaimed Baba

Bhopal: A 65 year old woman who is paralysed, faced sexual assault from a self claimed ‘baba’, who claims that he can cure the illness, under the Bilkhiriya said the police on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Rambabu Choudhary told Free Press that on Saturday the victim was sitting at her courtyard, when the accused Laden alias Khelan Singh reached her house.

He claimed that he can cure the paralysis as he know some magic and with the help of his supernatural powers, he can bring out her from the problem.

The woman convinced with the claim and asked him to perform the ritual. The accused tried to remove the clothes and started his pooja.

But he kept on removing the clothes and also started touching the old woman’s body. The lady did not reacted as she thought it’s a part of pooja, but when the accused tried to push his hand near the private part of the woman, she stopped.

The accused tried to overpower her, but the woman started shouting and also bites him. People nearby rushed to the house and caught hold the accused.

In the evening when her son came from work, she approached to the police and filed the case.

The police have registered the case under section 376 (2) (L) 450 and 92 of IPC and have arrested the accused.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST