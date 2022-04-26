Indore Crime Diary: Man gets six months jail for pressurizing woman to marry him; Cong MLA's son arrested for forging anticipatory bail documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court sentenced a man to six months in prison as he was putting pressure on a woman school teacher to marry him. The court also imposed a fine on the convict.

Assistant district public prosecution officer Abhishek Jain said that Naushad Pangetni, a resident Kagdipura, is married and has five children. He is the director of a school wherein the complainant was a teacher.

He was pressurizing her to marry him so she left the job and started teaching in another school.

Naushad reached there also and threatened the woman that if she married someone else, he would kill her

Cong MLA's son arrested for forging anticipatory bail documents

Police on Tuesday arrested Congress MLA’s son Karan Morwal for presenting forged documents to get bail in a rape case which was registered against him a few months ago. He was presented before court and sent to jail. Morwal was booked by the Women’s police station for raping a girl in a city hotel a few months ago.

MG Road police station in-charge DVS Nagar said that Morwal had presented forged documents, prepared with the help of a government doctor in Barnagar, that he was in a hospital in Barnagar on the day he was supposed to have raped the victim.

When the victim came to know of the documents presented by Morwal, she managed to get the CCTV footage of the hotel clearly showing Morwal's presence in the hotel on that day. Since then, Morwal had been on the run.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:31 PM IST