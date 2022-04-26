Indore: Trees cut in DAVV campus, IMC registers case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation registered a case against the DAVV administration after trees were cut on RNT Marg campus of the university without permission.

When student leaders Abhijeet Pandey and Vikas Nandwana noticed that trees have been chopped off on the RNT Marg campus, they lodged a complaint with IMC.

A team of IMC reached the campus and registered a case. Trees that were cut include Ashok, Mango, Mulberry and others.

In the name of development in the university, trees have been cut illegally in the past also. Last year, many trees were felled in the RNT Marg campus itself and the issued had made headlines.

The university issued a notice to the contractor who had cut the trees for construction work.

Abhijeet said that they have met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and demanded action against those who cut trees.

