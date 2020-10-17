Indore: CRIME DIARY; FIT OF RAGE

Two youngsters, one clearing 12th this year and his friend, in a fit of rage hit a friend with a stick killing him on the spot.

INCIDENT

Body of Shahid Ali (30) of Mundala village was recovered under a culvert on Mundla Khimlawda Road.

INVESTIGATION

Depalpur TI Meena Karnawat said Shahid had arguments with Kunal Patel of Banediya and his friend Rahul Khati. In a fit of rage, the duo attacked him with a stick and escaped. Shahid succumbed to injuries later at the spot.

CRACKING THE CASE

Crime scene was outside the village and there were no eye-witnesses. Hence, the police turned to electronic and technical surveillance which helped them identify the accused.

THE END

Kunal was a bright student. He had cleared XII with a good percentage from a prestigious city school and was looking for a bright future. However, his rage proved his undoing.

Psychiatrist speak

Such violent tendencies in youngsters can either be genetic or caused by intoxication. Long lockdown where children were forced to stay indoors too may have affected their mindset. Mobile games too make children violent. They can turn violent or angry on petty issues. It is important to identify children’s mental state. Parents should immediately contact a speciality if they witness violent steak in their children. Counselling at an early stage can hold kids back to normal.

- Psychiatrist Dr Rahul Mathur