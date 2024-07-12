Indore Crime: Classmate, Female Friend Held For Killing BPharma Girl Student, Accused Arrested From Nashik

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After recovering the remains, hair and clothes of a girl student pursuing her BPharma, the rural police arrested her classmate and his friend for allegedly killing her and dumping her body in an isolated place in the jungles of Mhow, police said on Thursday. The girl, whose body remains were recovered, was missing for more than two months and a missing complaint was registered by her parents at Kshipra police station.

The girl's family members were threatening the accused as he used to spend most of the time with the deceased so he had allegedly killed her with the help of his friend. The accused are on police remand for three days and police are trying to recover her other body parts and her bag, mobile phone etc.

Additional superintendent of police (Indore Rural) Rupesh Dviwedi informed Free Press that Sahara Syed (18), a resident of Chandan Nagar area was missing from her college and her father Shabir Ali had lodged a missing complaint with Mangliya Chowki police (under Kshipra police station jurisdiction) on April 26.

He had informed the police that Sahara was a first-year BPharma student at a city college and she left for her college on Bypass Road on April 25 and since then her mobile phone was switched off.

Police claimed that the CCTVs of many places were checked and Sahara was seen going with her classmate Gaurav Sarkar, a resident of Goyal Nagar area of the city in a CCTV. Police claimed that Gaurav was detained many times but he misled the police and didn't confess to his crime.

When police tried to question him strictly, Gaurav fled the city many times. Then, the police teams were sent to Ujjain, Nashik, Goa, Chhindwara, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Recently, police received information that prime suspect Gaurav was in Nashik and he was working as a waiter in a hotel there. The police team went there and managed to arrest him with the help of hotel staff. He was later brought to the city and questioned where he allegedly confessed that he and Sahara were students of the same class in the same college and they used to like each other.

He allegedly informed the police that Sahara used to talk with other boys which he didn't like. A girl, who studies in Medi-caps College, was also in contact with Gaurav. He further informed the police that Sahara used to tell her family members that she was with Gaurav and her family didnít like this. He said that Sahara's family members and relatives used to threaten him with dire consequences. On April 17, when Sahara was not at home, her family members had contacted Gaurav and had an argument with him so he allegedly prepared a plan to kill her. He later included his friend Nidhi (named changed), who studied in Medi-caps college, for killing Sahara.

Planned to push girl in gorge in Omkareshwar

According to the police, the accused first made a plan to push Sahara into a gorge in Omkareshwar and reached there but later they changed their plan. On April 25, Gaurav and Nidhi (name changed) talked over the phone. Gaurav took Sahara in his car switched off her mobile phone and picked Nidhi from her college. They took Sahara to the jungles in the Simrol area where Gaurav allegedly strangled her to death. He later stuffed her in a sack and allegedly cut her head and dumped her in an isolated place. While returning, they had dumped her bag, mobile phone and shoes in the ghat section to destroy the evidence. They later cleaned the car using petrol and toothpaste.