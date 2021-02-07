INDORE: Covid vaccination to begin from Monday and this time frontline workers will be inoculated

Indore: The second phase of Covid vaccination will begin from Monday and this time frontline workers will be inoculated.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, 29, 629 frontline workers have been registered for the second phase. “We will vaccinate beneficiaries in 59 sessions in different hospitals,” he added. There will be 150 beneficiaries in each session.

Health department completed vaccination of health workers and could achieve only 70 per cent target as many beneficiaries refused to get the jab. While some said they have allergy, others cited pregnancy.

“We organised two mop-up rounds for health workers and now only frontline workers will be vaccinated as there is no option to add health workers in the session. Health workers can be added only after guidelines and directions from the government,” Dr Gupta added.

Meanwhile, regional director (health) Dr Ashok Dagaria said they received 75270 vaccine doses for Indore Division including 44,680 doses for Indore district. “We have received 31,690 doses of Covaxin, 3,690 doses of COVIDSHIELD vaccine and over 9300 doses of COVISHIELD for armed forces. Each vial contains 10 doses as 0.5ML dose will be administered to the beneficiaries,” he added.