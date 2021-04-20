Indore: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations cancels class 10 exam as Covid rages through country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Given the current worsening situation of corona pandemic in the country, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday cancelled the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination.

The board had earlier given students the option for taking the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion, the board had said on Friday. This decision now stands withdrawn.

“Given the present worsening situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination. The options given earlier .. now stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest,” CISCE stated.

Besides, the board announced that all CISCE affiliated schools (having ISC section) are hereby advised to begin admission process for class XI. “In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for class XI students at the earliest.

The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus,” the notification said. The notification also stated that a fair and unbiased criterion to declare the class X result will be announced later, along with the date of the result declaration.