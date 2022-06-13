Indore: Cops organise camp for fun and education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Combining physical activity with enjoyment and education, police organised a camp ‘Swasth Raho-Mast Raho Aur Haan Surakshit Bhi’ on the road between Chanakya Puri and Gopur Square.

Policemen, their friends and families were present in the programme, where DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain addressed the people about the importance of traffic rules. The police also felicitated a few people from various organisations who are into fitness and running.

In their address, police officials urged the people to plant saplings in their surroundings and make their environment green and peaceful. They also urged the people to approach the police whenever in need.

The policemen had a tug of war match during which the children present there cheered their favourite police officers and also clicked photos and videos with them.

The police staff also made people perform some common exercises and also corrected a few people who were doing them incorrectly.

The police gave tips to people on how to keep their children safe and the children were told that they should share their problems with their parents if they are unable to solve them themselves.

Police officials said that every Sunday police will organise such programmes in which citizens can play, enjoy and do exercise. Police will also spread traffic awareness through these programmes.