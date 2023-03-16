Indore: Contractual health employees strike work for hours to demand arrest of accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by no action against the accused man and women who attacked an on-duty ANM, five days ago, the contractual employees of the district struck work on Wednesday afternoon and staged a demonstration at the Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office.

The agitating employees also added that they will strike work once again if their demands were not met by Monday.

The contractual employees alleged that police were trying to suppress the matter and save the accused as they have not mentioned the name of the third accused in the FIR.

The agitating employees also submitted a memorandum to the CMHO and will be meeting the police commissioner on Thursday to request his intervention in the matter.

According to Neetu Kelde, city president of the contractual health employees association, ANM Rita Shrivastava was attacked by the three accused including two women and a man during the outbreak response immunisation for measles-rubella at Yadav Nagar Anganwadi.

“Even after providing all the evidence to the police against the three accused, they saved the man and didn’t mention him in the FIR. Moreover, neither police arrested the accused nor even booked them under the Medical Protection Act,” Kelde said.

She added that they had struck work but senior officials assured them of action against the accused soon.

“The district collector has also supported us and asked the police to take action against the accused. We will meet the police commissioner on Thursday and will inform him about the dilly-dallying of the cops,” she said.

Read Also Indore: 40 vehicles including buses fined for violating traffic rules