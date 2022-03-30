Indore: Conman steals Rs 1.83 lakh from elderly man’s account

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch returned Rs 1.83 lakh to an elderly man’s bank account on Tuesday. The money was deducted from his account by a conman, who had transferred the amount to five other bank accounts, but the Crime Branch managed to stop the transactions.

According to a Crime Branch official, Rambabu lodged a complaint that Rs 1.83 lakh was stolen from his bank account by an unidentified person a few days ago. He was unaware about the incident as he was sure that he had not activated the Internet banking facility for his account. After a few days, his daughter-in-law saw a message on his mobile phone saying money had been deducted. When she informed Rambabu about it, he was shocked to know about the deduction.

Rambabu lodged a complaint with the helpline number being operated by the Crime Branch. The fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch gathered more information about the fraud and contacted the banks and managed to return the entire amount to the complainant’s bank account.

The Crime Branch officials urged people not to share personal information with anyone.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:11 AM IST