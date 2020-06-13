Indore: Congress protest over ration 'rage' brings SDM down on kneels, DM raps Sharma for bow down act

Indore: It rained on Saturday scantily across the city even as weathermen had predicted a day ago that monsoon was not far behind. And the weather throughout the day was soothing too. But politicians and their ways...! Even as the city is struggling with COVID-19 spread, politicians were, as usual, busy with their blame game on Saturday as Congress leaders staged dharna at Rajwada Square to pray for the wisdom of BJP leaders and the administration.

Congress leaders, including former Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari, MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel and city congress president Vinay Bakliwal staged a dharna to protest against delay in action by the administration and police on former BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta who organized a programme to celebrate birthday of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar in which hundreds of people gathered and violated social distancing norm in looting ration, on Friday.

“We staged a dharna for praying wisdom for the BJP leaders who organized such programme and risked lives of thousands of people by violating social distancing norms and also for the administration which were prompt in taking action against Congress workers but delayed in taking action against BJP leaders,” former higher education minister Jitu Patwari said.