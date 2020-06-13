Indore: Congress protest over ration 'rage' brings SDM down on kneels, DM raps Sharma for bow down act

Indore: It rained on Saturday scantily across the city even as weathermen had predicted a day ago that monsoon was not far behind. And the weather throughout the day was soothing too. But politicians and their ways...! Even as the city is struggling with COVID-19 spread, politicians were, as usual, busy with their blame game on Saturday as Congress leaders staged dharna at Rajwada Square to pray for the wisdom of BJP leaders and the administration.
Congress leaders, including former Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari, MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel and city congress president Vinay Bakliwal staged a dharna to protest against delay in action by the administration and police on former BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta who organized a programme to celebrate birthday of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar in which hundreds of people gathered and violated social distancing norm in looting ration, on Friday.
“We staged a dharna for praying wisdom for the BJP leaders who organized such programme and risked lives of thousands of people by violating social distancing norms and also for the administration which were prompt in taking action against Congress workers but delayed in taking action against BJP leaders,” former higher education minister Jitu Patwari said.
He added that they also staged dharna to make people aware that they will have to fight the global pandemic disease on their own as administration has unlocked the lockdown.
“People will have to take care by their own as administration has left them to fight the disease. Norms and orders are only for the people as administration is biased in taking action against laymen and congress workers,” Patwari said adding “IG, Collector, Police and administration is working as a puppet of BJP. Administration should distribute ration to poor so that they need not be dependent on such leaders who risked their lives.”
'KNEE JERKING' EFFECT
If you thought this was a usual news item, the next thing in the script will shock you. SDM Rakesh Sharma "was brought down on his knees" eventually to "broker" peace. He had reached the scene to pacify the Congress leaders to end their sit-in even as the police had already registered an FIR against former MLA Sudarshan Gupta. However, Patwari told him that they have been staging a sit-in for better wisdom of the ruling party and the administration.
While talking to Congress leaders, Sharma kneeled on his knees and joined his hands. A video of the same went viral ASAP after which BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma slammed the administrative official for his posture before Congress leaders.
OFFICIAL 'KNEELDOWN'
Obviously, SDM Sharma's "act" did not go down well with the administration. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh served a show cause notice to SDM Sharma for his bow down act. Collector Singh said, "The way SDM Sharma projected himself during the discussion in front of the public representatives is not in accordance with the official dignity and administrative discipline and conduct of an executive magistrate. His act has tarnished the image of the administration."
Issuing the showcause notice, the Collector asked SDM Sharma why no action should be taken against him. Collector Manish Singh has also sought an explanation as to why he had "to go down" to discuss matters with the public representatives.
Case against Congress leaders
After high-drama by Congress leaders and MLA, Sarafa Police registered a case against the four party leaders for allegedly violating the district administration guidelines on Saturday.
According to Sarafa PS incharge, Amrita Solanki, police have registered a case against MLA Jitu Patwari, MLA Sanjay Shukla, Congress leader Vishal Patel and the party's city president Vinay Bakliwal.
Police said the accused politicians were on protest without taking any permission from the district administration. The leaders also did not follow social distancing rules of district administration and also violated other guidelines which are strictly to be followed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)