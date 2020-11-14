Indore Congress; Once bitten twice ‘not’ shy

Indore: It seems that City Congress leaders don’t want to give up terming the leaders who changed their party and toppled their government in the state as ‘traitors’ even when the same issue was rejected by the people in the bypolls, as the BJP won more seats than the Congress.



Preparing for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections, Congress leaders started targeting BJP as the traitors and destroyer of democracy and hinted to go with the same issue between the voters.

While paying tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at his statue at Madhumilan Square, MLA Jitu Patwari said that Congress will remove the government which has killed the democracy in state by toppling the government by unfair means.

“We will throw this government out of power and people will teach them a lesson in the forthcoming elections of civic bodies,” Patwari said.

The party had raised the same issue in by-polls but had to face defeat.

Patwari also remembered Nehru and said that he loved the children due to which his birthday is celebrated as children’s day. “Country should be run on the ideology of Nehru and for that reason, the corrupt BJP government needs to be kicked out of power,” he added.