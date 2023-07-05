 Indore: Congress Leaders Threaten To Take To Street Over Public Issues In Ward No 75, 76
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress Leaders Threaten To Take To Street Over Public Issues In Ward No 75, 76

The corporators complained that the monsoon has arrived but patch work has not been done in both the wards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after laying seize to IMC headquarters over issues on hike in civic taxes, Congress leaders gheraoed zonal officer of Zone No 19 highlighting problems people of Ward 75 and 76 are facing.

Led by leader of opposition in IMC council, Chintu Choukse, corporators Seema Solanki and Kunal Solanki raised problem faced by public of ward number 75 and 76 and gave a 10-day ultimatum to IMC. They threatened to take to street if the issues are resolved at the earliest.

The corporators complained that the monsoon has arrived but patch work has not been done in both the wards, neither gardens nor streets have lights, tender process has been completed for some projects but works have not been started, employees do not listen and zonal officer have not inspected the area with the regional corporator so far.

