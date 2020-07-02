Indore: Congress leaders cry foul over BJP leader Ramesh Mendola not being made minister

Not only supporters of MLA Ramesh Mendola but Congress leaders too cried foul over Mendola not being made a minister by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Mendola is a deserving candidate and he had struggled hard for his party. He must have been appointed as the minister,” state secretary of Congress Rajesh Choukse said.

Similarly, another secretary Nilabh Shukla said that BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan feel insecure from Mendola as he has been winning elections for highest margin for the last two times and he can emerge as a bigger leader than Chouhan due to which he was not given cabinet berth.