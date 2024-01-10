Indore: Complete Work By June 30, Collector Tells Tata Officials

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with Tata Project officials and instructed them to complete the project by June 30. "If you are facing any hurdle, then inform your senior officers," he said. In the meeting, Tata official Tiwari said that the contract of the Tata Project began in the year 2018. So far, 265 km long lines have been laid in the city and 147 km long lines are yet to be laid. The collector directed that detailed information should be presented as to how much work has been done in which month and how much work will be done in which month to lay the complete line.

Ujjain municipal commissioner Ashish Pathak said that out of 11 dirty drains of the city, water from nine drains is being pumped to Sadawal plant, and work on two drains will be done soon after preparing an action plan in Amrit Phase-2. A plan has also been prepared under Namami Gange scheme. Information was also obtained regarding the mine diversion plan that has been prepared and sent to the government. Pollution Control Board officials have been instructed to collect water samples from Ramghat, Gaughat, and Pipliyaragho.

Along with this, the collector directed that a plan should be prepared and presented where stop dams are useful, their height, and where new stop dams can be built. Zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and officials of the concerned department were present in the meeting.