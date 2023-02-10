Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate renovated Rajwada Palace on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally! The chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will inaugurate the revamped Rajwada Palace on Monday during his visit to the city. On Thursday, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, collector Ilayaraja T, and Smart City officials inspected the palace on Thursday.

Collector Ilayaraja T said, “The CM will inaugurate the Rajwada Palace on February 13.”

He also said along with Rajwada, the CM will also inaugurate the Gopal Temple which has also been revamped.

Indore Smart City authority revamped and provided the much-needed facelift of Rajwada Palace. The renovation work took almost seven years.

“The entry fee has been pegged at a nominal charge between Rs 10 and Rs 30,” said officials.

ADDED ATTRACTION

The state archeology department has plans to introduce a museum inside the palace premises where the rich history of the Holkar rulers and their assets will be exhibited. However, no additional charges will be taken from visitors for this museum.

THE ROUTE TO REVAMP

* After the palace wall collapsed on May 29, 2017, a tender was floated by Indore Smart City Development Limited for Rs 19.92 crore for conservation, restoration and redevelopment of Rajwada (Phase 1) with a completion period of 24 months (expected by May 2019)

*On December 4, 2017, a team of senior officials of the district administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) inspected heritage buildings in the Gopal Mandir area where the civic body carried out a demolition drive a day before causing an effect on the heritage building

* On May 14, 2019, IMC issued a termination notice to a private agency engaged in conservation and restoration of Rajwada for failing to complete the work on time. With the notice, IMC also issued a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor

*On November 11, 2020, the urinals opposite the Rajwada Palace were suspected to have caused cracks in the palace, said professor Dr Arum Menon, the wood expert invited from IIT-Chennai on his visit to Rajwada Palace on November 11 for inspection

*On June 10, 2021, Indore Municipal commissioner—at an inspection meeting… set a deadline of October 15, 2021, for the officials to complete the rejuvenation and restoration work on the palace which was delayed for the past five-and-a half years

*On July 26, 2021, Indore Smart City Development Limited CEO, Rishav Gupta, set a deadline of December 2021, but, till January 2022, much of the work was pending and officials and workers working there, on anonymity, claimed it would take almost another year—or a few more months at least—for the entire work to get completed

*On August 13, 2021, at a review meeting held by MP Shankar Lalwani, municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, said the work would be completed by December 15, 2021

*On June 27, 2022, Pal inspected the palace and set a deadline of July 30

*Finally, the Smart City finished the work by January 2023

IDA chairman inspects Bhoomi pujan site

Indore Development Authority Chairman, Jaipal Singh Chawda, on Thursday inspected the bhoomi pujan programme site of Phooti Kothi to be held on February 13 by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chawda reached the Phooti Kothi Square along with IDA CEO, RP Ahirwar, and other officials. After inspecting the place, Chawda gave proper guidelines to the officers for the changes.

Chawda said this six-lane flyover which is 625 metres long and 24 metres wide, will be built at a cost of Rs 55 crore at Phooti Kothi Square. M/s Path India Limited will be the construction agency.

After its construction, traffic hailing from Dhar Road will roll out to AB Road and Kesarbagh Bridge and vice-versa.

During the inspection, MLA and former mayor Malini Gaur, BJP city president Gaurav Randive, collector Ilayaraja T, and others were present.

