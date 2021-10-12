Indore: Cloudy weather coupled with cool breeze provides relief from heat

Indore:

Cloudy weather accompanied with cool winds offered much-needed relief from intense heat to local residents on Monday evening. Weatherman said these are post-monsoon activities which will continue for the next couple of days.

The day was scorching as the temperature continued to soar. Winds blew at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour from the northern direction.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological department said that weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days as it is the transition period between monsoon and winters.

The day started with clear skies and sunshine but dark clouds enveloped the sky in the evening and it turned dark before sunset. City also witnessed drizzling in many parts in the late evening.

The weather turned pleasant in the evening after the drizzling and the cool breeze.

“Monsoon has officially withdrawn from many parts of the state including Indore region. Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, The withdrawal line continues to pass through Siliguri, Malda, Shantiniketan, Midnapore, Baripada, Bhawanipatna, Kanker, Chindwada, Indore, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Porbandar. Conditions are becoming favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days” meteorology department officials added.

Maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius which was also four degrees Celsius above the normal.

Humidity was recorded 85 percent in the morning and 65 per cent in the evening.

