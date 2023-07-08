Indore: Clinic & Protection Cell To Be Constituted For Transgenders 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Transgender citizens of the district will be linked to the mainstream of society. They will be provided benefits and facilities of the schemes and programmes of the state government on priority.

A separate clinic and protection cell for them would also be constituted. Efforts will be made to ensure that there is no discrimination against them. This information was given in the district-level workshop of the District Transgender Welfare Board held here on Friday under the chairmanship of collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T.

Divisional forest officer Narendra Padwa, joint director Social Justice Suchita Beck Tirkey and other officers and members of the Welfare Board were present in this workshop.

Addressing the workshop, collector Dr Ilayaraja instructed the officers present to make identity cards, Ayushman cards, ration cards and voter ID cards of transgender people soon.

He also talked about setting up stay homes, shelter homes and transgender clinics for them. Transgender people will also be linked to cultural activities.

They will be given an opportunity to present cultural and other programmes like singing etc in government events. Instructions were also given to officials to arrange separate toilets for them. He talked about building a separate toilet in the collector's office.

The collector said that awareness programmes will be organised for these people. Through these programmes, they will be informed about government schemes and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The collector urged transgender people to come forward and take advantage of the schemes and programmes of the government. He said that houses built under PM Aawas Yojna will also be made available to them on priority.

Earlier, Suchita Beck Tirkey and Vidya Rajput gave detailed information about schemes and programmes run for transgender persons and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019. The collector also distributed legal guardianship certificates to the Divyangjans during the programme.

