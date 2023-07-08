 Indore: Clinic & Protection Cell To Be Constituted For Transgenders 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Clinic & Protection Cell To Be Constituted For Transgenders 

Indore: Clinic & Protection Cell To Be Constituted For Transgenders 

Transgenders will be linked to the mainstream of society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:52 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Transgender citizens of the district will be linked to the mainstream of society. They will be provided benefits and facilities of the schemes and programmes of the state government on priority.

A separate clinic and protection cell for them would also be constituted. Efforts will be made to ensure that there is no discrimination against them.  This information was given in the district-level workshop of the District Transgender Welfare Board held here on Friday under the chairmanship of collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T.

Divisional forest officer Narendra Padwa, joint director Social Justice Suchita Beck Tirkey and other officers and members of the Welfare Board were present in this workshop. 

Read Also
Indore: Admin Officers Made Nodal Officers At Hospitals
article-image

Addressing the workshop, collector Dr Ilayaraja instructed the officers present to make identity cards, Ayushman cards, ration cards and voter ID cards of transgender people soon. 

He also talked about setting up stay homes, shelter homes and transgender clinics for them. Transgender people will also be linked to cultural activities.

They will be given an opportunity to present cultural and other programmes like singing etc in government events. Instructions were also given to officials to arrange separate toilets for them. He talked about building a separate toilet in the collector's office.

Read Also
Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged
article-image

The collector said that awareness programmes will be organised for these people. Through these programmes, they will be informed about government schemes and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The collector urged transgender people to come forward and take advantage of the schemes and programmes of the government. He said that houses built under PM Aawas Yojna will also be made available to them on priority.  

Earlier, Suchita Beck Tirkey and Vidya Rajput gave detailed information about schemes and programmes run for transgender persons and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019. The collector also distributed legal guardianship certificates to the Divyangjans during the programme.

Read Also
MP: Man Gets Life term For Raping Minor Daughter In Balaghat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tomatoes Slip Out Of Mac’s Burgers - Prices Touch Rs 180 Per Kg

Indore: Tomatoes Slip Out Of Mac’s Burgers - Prices Touch Rs 180 Per Kg

Indore: Talk On Decision Making At SGSITS    

Indore: Talk On Decision Making At SGSITS    

Will Provide Rs 50k To Single Mothers  Taking Driver's Training: Collector

Will Provide Rs 50k To Single Mothers  Taking Driver's Training: Collector

Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill For Ensuring Security Measures 

Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill For Ensuring Security Measures 

Indore: BJP Cell Demands FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore For Objectionable Tweet

Indore: BJP Cell Demands FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore For Objectionable Tweet