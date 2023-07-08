MP: Man Gets Life term For Raping Minor Daughter In Balaghat

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A special judge of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a man to life imprisonment for violating his minor daughter and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The complainant was living with her parents in Surwai village under Birsa police station. When she was a student of class 8, her father used to molest her and she complained to her mother about it.

Afterwards, she was sent to Ramepur village where her grandparents were living. In June 2017, she visited the house of her father’s sister in Relwahi with her uncle and aunt. When she was in Baihar, her father saw her and forcefully brought to his home in Surwahi.

When she was sleeping with her sisters on June 24, 2017, her father took her to another room and violated her. She narrated her tale of woes to her neighbours, but nobody paid any heed to her.

The next day when her father went to Birsa market, the girl ran away to her aunt’s house in Bhandarpur along with her sister. She then related her story to her mother and uncle over the phone. They then informed the police about it.