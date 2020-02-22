Indore: Civic problems haunt Neer Nagar residents

Indore: Fear of theft, fear of sewer blockage, fear of accidents, fear of disease and absence of streetlights haunt residents of Neer Nagar, Shreenath Residency and surrounding localities in Bicholi Hapsi.
The residents of these areas struggle with these problems daily.
Dim street lights on Mayank Blue Water Park road with speedy vehicles going on the road add to their fear. Due to inadequate number of streetlights, women are afraid to move out on road at night because of presence of antisocial elements. Worse, there is no regular police patrolling.
An open sewer is a cause of worry in Shri Suryansh Homes Society at Mayank Blue Water Park Road. The sewage water and waste gathers at the plot, which stink. Also a hole is dug down the road to connect open sewer with a chamber at opposite end of the road.
Residents said that for the construction of the road in their area, they paid Rs10 lakh to IMC. The speed breakers have not been laid all over the road.
Residents said Neer Nagar Park has been left abandoned. The work order for construction of its boundary wall is pending. The work order is pending from last three years, residents said.
Issues that haunt residents:
*Presence of anti-social elements and past of robbery incidents
*Dim streetlights on a road connecting 30 societies
*Open sewers contaminating the area
*Erosion of newly made road
*No police regular patrolling
*Miscreants elements from nearby area pluck flowers from gardens of houses
*Park not well-maintained, boundary wall not constructed by Indore Municipal Corporation
Residents Say..
Sewage problems
“In Shreenath Residency we have a septic tank, which is emptied when needed. Concrete roads have damaged from sides. This monsoon, there was water logging. Pot holes had surfaced on the road.”Atul Soni
No light & speed breakers
“Due to absence of street lights, we do not go out at night. Speedy vehicles pass from main road. As a result, there is fear of accident. Two kids had died in road accident in Bicholi Hapsi recently. Area park is poorly maintained.”
- Usha Pant
Open sewage stink my home
“The open sewage in front of my house is a breeding ground for housefly and mosquitoes. It often stinks.”
- Ram Chandra Nayar
No police safety
“There is no police patrolling. Two bikes were stolen recently. In absence of police, anti-social elements can be seen roaming in the area.”
- Chandravati Jethwa
Officials says
Will work on erosion
“We will repair the erosion in bridge. Also, we will repair the eroding sides of the road.”
- Mazhar Anif, PWD SDO
Helpless because of no electricity supply
“There is no connection of electricity on the road due to which installing street light is getting impossible for IMC. If MPEB will give connection, we can make it possible. ”
- Om Prakash Tomar, IMC officer
