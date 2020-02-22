Indore: Civic problems haunt Neer Nagar residents

Indore: Fear of theft, fear of sewer blockage, fear of accidents, fear of disease and absence of streetlights haunt residents of Neer Nagar, Shreenath Residency and surrounding localities in Bicholi Hapsi.

The residents of these areas struggle with these problems daily.

Dim street lights on Mayank Blue Water Park road with speedy vehicles going on the road add to their fear. Due to inadequate number of streetlights, women are afraid to move out on road at night because of presence of antisocial elements. Worse, there is no regular police patrolling.

An open sewer is a cause of worry in Shri Suryansh Homes Society at Mayank Blue Water Park Road. The sewage water and waste gathers at the plot, which stink. Also a hole is dug down the road to connect open sewer with a chamber at opposite end of the road.

Residents said that for the construction of the road in their area, they paid Rs10 lakh to IMC. The speed breakers have not been laid all over the road.

Residents said Neer Nagar Park has been left abandoned. The work order for construction of its boundary wall is pending. The work order is pending from last three years, residents said.

Issues that haunt residents:

*Presence of anti-social elements and past of robbery incidents

*Dim streetlights on a road connecting 30 societies

*Open sewers contaminating the area

*Erosion of newly made road

*No police regular patrolling

*Miscreants elements from nearby area pluck flowers from gardens of houses

*Park not well-maintained, boundary wall not constructed by Indore Municipal Corporation