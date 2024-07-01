Indore: City Traffic To Get Relief From Construction Chaos

The flyover work at Khajrana Square is in its final stage for one lane. It is expected that the lane will be opened to public soon | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic chaos around the construction site of four flyovers in the city will soon be a thing of the past after six to eight months of chaos. The flyover works in the city is expected to be completed in many places in around a month or two.

Work progress of flyovers

Bhanwarkuwan Square

At Bhanwarkuan (Tantya Bheel) Square as the construction work is going on both sides of the main road, the flyover has started taking its shape and IDA has planned to soon open one arm of the flyover for smooth traffic flow.

Khajrana Square

At Khajrana Square, the service road from Bengali Square towards Khajrana was taken over for construction work due to which people wanting to take a left turn have to halt at the square. But one arm of flyover is almost ready and in a few weeks, the IDA will set it open for traffic flow.

Phooti Kothi Square

At Phooti Kothi Square, the work of flyover is going on at a fast pace and on Sunday MLA-4 Malini Gaur and IDA officials went on inspection. The work of the flyover is majorly complete and it is expected to open in a month or two.

Lavkush Square

At Lavkush Square, people travelling towards Ujjain Road and Super Corridor were facing a tough time as not only as the flyover is being constructed but also the work of Metro Corridor is going on. However, IDA has completed much part of one arm of the flyover and it is expected that it will be open in the coming months.

QUOTES

The flyover work is going on at a fast pace and we are expecting that in the upcoming months, the work will be completed. Khajrana Square, Phooti Kothi Square and Bhanwarkuan Square flyovers will be first flyovers in the city with a 45-metre span and uninterrupted space below it for smooth traffic flow. Teams are working 24x7 in two shifts

-RP Ahirwar, IDA CEO

SITUATION OF FLYOVERS