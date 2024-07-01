Indore Weather: District Receives 40 % Excess Rains, City Lags Behind

City received intermittent rains on Sunday. | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a spell of intermittent rains for the past couple of days, Indore district has received about 40 per cent excess rainfall than the average amount till this period of the monsoon season. However, Indore city has been lagging behind the average rainfall in the season and also recorded less rains as compared to what was recorded in last two years.

As per the records of Regional Meteorological Department, Indore district has already touched the 6-inch rainfall mark within one week of the arrival of the monsoon and the weatherman believes the city will witness more than average rainfall this season. “The average rainfall in Indore district till June 30 is 122 mm, but it has already received 170.9 mm of rainfall. However, Indore city remained below the average as it only received 99.7 mm (3.92 inches),” Met officials said.

Going by the records, Burhanpur has registered the highest rainfall in the season, so far, as it has received about 40 per cent excess rainfall and Khargone has received the lowest rainfall in Indore division with a deficit of 17 per cent. However, the western part of the state has received over seven per cent excess rainfall, so far.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over east Jharkhand and another over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from West Assam to North Odisha in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Madhya Pradesh and a trough runs from northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat coast to northwest Bihar across this cyclonic circulation in middle tropospheric levels,” Regional Meteorological Department officials said.

They added that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on June 30 and July 04; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3 and July 4. Meanwhile, the weather remained sultry on Sunday with drizzling being recorded for the past two days. The rise in temperature and humidity turned the day uncomfortable. According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, chances of moderate-to-heavy rainfall are likely after July 3. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 31.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal. The humidity was recorded at 83 per cent.