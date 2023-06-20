Indore City To Have Uniform Speed Breakers-Encroachments Affecting The Smooth Flow Of Traffic Would Be Removed In The Next 15 Days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will have uniform speed breakers that are in line with the specifications issued by the Indore Road Conference. Also, all encroachments creating hurdles in the free flow of traffic would be removed within the next fortnight.

These were some of the major decisions taken at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, presided over by collector Ilayaraja T, on Monday. DCP (Traffic) Manish Agarwal, superintendent of police (Rural) Hitika Vasal and officers of other related departments were present in the meeting.

The collector said to maintain uniformity and quality of speed breakers the same moulds should be used and SOPs should be developed for making them.

A report of the survey that identified 20 black spots in the rural areas was discussed. The officials were told to complete all the needed changes within a month.

The collector said that joint efforts would be made for the smooth flow of traffic and strict action would be taken against polluting vehicles.

Instructions were given for installing traffic signals at Nipania Square and at Haat Bazaar, Talawali Chanda, which is held every Sunday and arranging for adequate lighting at the DPS under-bridge.

The collector said there should be proper drainage on the roads during the rains. It should be ensured that buses, auto-rickshaws and loading rickshaws are parked at their designated places in the city, and action should be taken in case of illegal parking.

The collector directed all the officers to submit a progress report showing compliance with the instructions.