 Indore City To Have Uniform Speed Breakers-Encroachments Affecting The Smooth Flow Of Traffic Would Be Removed In The Next 15 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore City To Have Uniform Speed Breakers-Encroachments Affecting The Smooth Flow Of Traffic Would Be Removed In The Next 15 Days

Indore City To Have Uniform Speed Breakers-Encroachments Affecting The Smooth Flow Of Traffic Would Be Removed In The Next 15 Days

The collector said to maintain uniformity and quality of speed breakers the same moulds should be used and SOPs should be developed for making them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will have uniform speed breakers that are in line with the specifications issued by the Indore Road Conference. Also, all encroachments creating hurdles in the free flow of traffic would be removed within the next fortnight.

These were some of the major decisions taken at the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, presided over by collector Ilayaraja T, on Monday. DCP (Traffic) Manish Agarwal, superintendent of police (Rural) Hitika Vasal and officers of other related departments were present in the meeting.

The collector said to maintain uniformity and quality of speed breakers the same moulds should be used and SOPs should be developed for making them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Admin Mulls To Seize Properties Of Burhanpur Scam Accused
article-image

A report of the survey that identified 20 black spots in the rural areas was discussed. The officials were told to complete all the needed changes within a month. 

The collector said that joint efforts would be made for the smooth flow of traffic and strict action would be taken against polluting vehicles. 

Read Also
Indore: Dilapidated Chawl Razed At Patnipura
article-image

Instructions were given for installing traffic signals at Nipania Square and at Haat Bazaar, Talawali Chanda, which is held every Sunday and arranging for adequate lighting at the DPS under-bridge. 

The collector said there should be proper drainage on the roads during the rains. It should be ensured that buses, auto-rickshaws and loading rickshaws are parked at their designated places in the city, and action should be taken in case of illegal parking.

The collector directed all the officers to submit a progress report showing compliance with the instructions.

Read Also
Bhopal Strike: Almost 40% BCLL Buses Remain Off Roads
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: NMC Slashes Microbiology Weightage To Half

Indore: NMC Slashes Microbiology Weightage To Half

Weather Upadtes: Monsoon Likely On June 22-23 In State, To Hit Indore On June 28

Weather Upadtes: Monsoon Likely On June 22-23 In State, To Hit Indore On June 28

Hariyali Mahotsav: Government Offices To Get Potted Plants

Hariyali Mahotsav: Government Offices To Get Potted Plants

Indore: Chartered Accountant Mangesh Kinare Addresses The Programme

Indore: Chartered Accountant Mangesh Kinare Addresses The Programme

Indore: ADG Records Statements Of Eight Bajrang Dal Workers

Indore: ADG Records Statements Of Eight Bajrang Dal Workers