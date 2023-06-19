 Bhopal Strike: Almost 40% BCLL Buses Remain Off Roads
Public transport paralyzed on various routes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public transport remained paralysed in the city after bus drivers and conductors of around 40% BCLL buses went on strike on Monday. 

Around 400 bus drivers and conductors of Maa Associates,  which operates 149 Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses did not turn up for their duties over salary issues.

There are four operators of BCLL buses in Bhopal—Maa Associates, AP Motors, Shri Durgamba and Incubate Soft Tech Mobility Transway. Total 367 BCLL-run buses ply in state capital and 149 of them remained off the roads on Monday. 

BCLL officer Sanjay Soni said, “Drivers and conductors of  Maa Associates  bus operator were on strike over salary payment. Buses of other operators plied on city roads.”

The striking employees said their salaries were not disbursed on time and because of they were facing difficulties to meet the household requirements. They also wanted clarity on their amount being deposited in Provident Fund (PF).

Passengers face the heat

Passengers travelling by BCLL buses in the city faced commuting woes due to the low bus turnout on the day.

Affected bus routes : Public transport remain disrupted on routes—Gandhi Nagar to Ayodhya Nagar, Idgah Hills-AIIMS, Putlighar-CRPF Bangrasia, Bhauri-Mandideep, Kokta-Lalghati, Nariyal Kheda-LNCT, Nehru Nagar-Krishna Heights,  Coach Factory-Bairagarh Chichli, Eco-Akriti City-Chirayu, Misrod-Airport.

