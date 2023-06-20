Indore: Dilapidated Chawl Razed At Patnipura

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation demolished a dilapidated chawl at Bakery Gali, Patnipura area, on Monday.

The G+1 chawl, which was several decades old, was found dilapidated in a survey of IMC. Armed with JCB and poclain machines, a removal gang of IMC reached the site and demolished the structures that were dangerous for human lives.

The removal gang in charge Lata Aggarwal said that a total of 21 families were living in the dilapidated chawl. They were served notices to vacate the chawl as IMC had decided to demolish it for public safety. The residents have already shifted to other places.