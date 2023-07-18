Indore: City Spruced Up For Event, Delegates Start Arriving

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to host the 4th meeting of Employment Working Group (EWG) and Labour and Employment Ministers Meetings (LEMM) of G-20 countries, scheduled from July 19 to 21.

The city airport, Brilliant Convention Centre (where the meetings will take place), Hotel Raddison Blu, Hotel Sheraton and the entire Super Corridor and the adjoining areas are beautifully decorated in Indian and Malwi themes.

On Monday, 13 delegates from 7 countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Oman & Mauritius arrived in the city. A special stage has been set up at the airport to welcome the visiting delegates. IDA CEO RP Ahirwar extended a warm welcome to the delegates at the airport. The guests were welcomed with garlands, tilak and Malwi turban.

The first delegates landed in the city at 9.05 am and it continued till 10.15 pm. The first delegate to land was from Indonesia which was followed by delegates from Oman, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, Canada, United States. Two delegates from Australia reached the city at 10.15 pm.

Following their grand welcome at the airport, they were taken to the hotels, Raddison Blu and Marriott. Administrative sources informed that the remaining delegates will reach the city on Tuesday.

Opportunity used to brand the city

The administration has used the airport and the route to the hotels where the delegates are staying to brand the city. There are many posters in the airport saying ‘Welcome to Indore’, ‘The Cleanest City of India’ and many such posters are dotted along the route to the hotels and at Brilliant Convention Centre.