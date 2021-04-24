Indore: City scramble for O2, long queues outside refilling stations

Indore: The oxygen supply in the city is still inadequate and a matter of concern as the long queues forming daily outside the oxygen refilling stations can become a new epicentre for spreading the virus.

Though the managers of the oxygen refilling centres are trying their best to ensure social distancing and other Covid protocols, they may prove inadequate.



People who have patients in home isolation at their homes are running from pillar to post looking for oxygen and they are queueing outside oxygen refilling stations throughout the day. The demand is also increasing because many of the smaller hospitals are also telling the families of patients to procure their own oxygen cylinders.