Indore: City Ready To Embrace 'Bappa' With Devotion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nestled amidst the heart of India, in the vibrant city of Indore, lies a time-honoured tradition that ignites the spirit of devotion and celebration - Ganesh Chaturthi .In this creative celebration, Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of auspicious beginnings, takes centre stage, guiding Indore's residents on a spiritual journey like no other. The heart of this celebration lies in the diverse and captivating idols of Lord Ganesha that grace every corner of the city.

In every nook and cranny, skilled artisans have poured their heart and soul into sculpting these magnificent idols, each a unique masterpiece. The streets of Indore transform into an open-air gallery, where idols of all sizes, from tiny handheld ones to towering installations compete for attention.

Homes and pandals are adorned with vibrant decorations. Colourful rangoli patterns will grace the entrances and strings of marigold flowers add a fragrant touch to the ambiance. The pandals are seen to in various varieties embracing the arrival of Ganapati all around the city. Some are theme- based, artistic, socially conscious, temple replica, technologically advanced to the basic traditional and eco- friendly. There are more than 2k pandals set to welcome Lord Ganesha. The idols are seen to be eco-friendly in comparsion of POP idols. The price of clay idols is comparatively higher than the POP idols in the market. The markets are heavily crowded with people.

This Ganesh Utsav, the idols are customised in different styles with different God and Goddess altogether. The magical postures and vibrant colours of the idols captivates the eye. The decoration with fresh flowers and twinkling lights are the show stoppers.

The brightness of the city increased by women and girls all round fasting on the eve of hartalika teej, for which the temples are decorated beautifully will be open the whole night. Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin with the blessings for Khajrana Ganesh Temple, where the temple is decorated with flowers and green leaves. Lord Ganesha will be decorated with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5- Rs3 crore. The collector of the city Illyaraja T and commisoner Harishka Singh will offer flag to Lord Ganesha at 9 am.

At the time 115,000 laddoos will be offered to Ganesha which will be distributed among devotees later on. The city is thus all set to welcome Ganapati Bappa in a grand way. Mahurat of Puja is given below: 9.48-12 am, 3.30-5 pm, 6.30-7 pm and 8-9.30 pm

Read Also Indore: 2 Shops Gutted In Fire Due To A Short Circuit

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)