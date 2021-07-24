Indore: City launches a survey on public transport problems

Indore: Faring among cities with the worst vehicular traffic, Indore has launched a survey to understand the problems with the public transport within the municipal limits and improve it for the mobility needs of citizens, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has started a ‘Transport4All Challenge’ and Indore Smart City Development Ltd is participating in it to improve the city’s public transport service,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.
A committee, named Transport4All Task Force, has been constituted to complete the work related to the challenge. The task force comprises collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pal and officials from Indore Smart City Development Limited, the police department, traffic department, Regional Transport Office, Indore Metro train office, Indore Development Authority, Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore City Transport Services Limited, World Resort Institute NGO, Prime Route Bus Owners’ Association, Auto Rickshaw & E-Rickshaw Association, Truck Association and Indore Truck Operators’ and Transportation Association.
Indore Smart City superintending engineer DR Lodhi said the city had braved challenging times during Covid-19 and was committed to making our buses, trains and other transport services, such as shared autos and e-rickshaws, Covid-safe.
“By participating in the ‘Transport4All Challenge’, Indore will improve public transport to better meet the mobility needs of all citizens, especially during this pandemic,” Lodhi said. “Citizens are at the core of this challenge. They can help the city define the most serious problems affecting public transport and develop solutions through feedback. To ensure that the right solutions are developed, Indore has launched the survey to get citizen input about their experience of public transport and problems faced in commuting,” he added. He requested citizens to give their feedback through the website https://www.smartcityindore.org/transpory4all to facilitate the traffic system of Indore.
Why improve public transport now?
Covid-19 had brought the city to a standstill. Yet, buses, trains, shared autos and e-rickshaws continued to serve the needy, helping government officials, nurses, doctors, maintenance workers and grocery store workers.
Through the Transport4All Challenge, the city will work towards solving the most critical problems that citizens face, such as vehicular congestion, affordable fares, long travel times and so forth and rebuild people’s confidence in public transport. “Better public transport will help all citizens move safely during the pandemic and make the system more resilient to such outbreaks in future,” Lodhi said.
