Indore: City launches a survey on public transport problems

Indore: Faring among cities with the worst vehicular traffic, Indore has launched a survey to understand the problems with the public transport within the municipal limits and improve it for the mobility needs of citizens, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has started a ‘Transport4All Challenge’ and Indore Smart City Development Ltd is participating in it to improve the city’s public transport service,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

A committee, named Transport4All Task Force, has been constituted to complete the work related to the challenge. The task force comprises collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pal and officials from Indore Smart City Development Limited, the police department, traffic department, Regional Transport Office, Indore Metro train office, Indore Development Authority, Indore Municipal Corporation, Indore City Transport Services Limited, World Resort Institute NGO, Prime Route Bus Owners’ Association, Auto Rickshaw & E-Rickshaw Association, Truck Association and Indore Truck Operators’ and Transportation Association.

Indore Smart City superintending engineer DR Lodhi said the city had braved challenging times during Covid-19 and was committed to making our buses, trains and other transport services, such as shared autos and e-rickshaws, Covid-safe.