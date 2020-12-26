Indore: Traffic police start traffic awareness drive, present ‘Traffic Hero Number 1’ ​sticker to rule followers

Indore:

Indore Traffic Police on Saturday started a traffic awareness campaign and felicitated the commuters who were seen following the traffic rules. The police officers also told the commuters to ​follow the traffic rules for their safety​, and inspire others to do the same.​

The traffic police started the campaign from Palasia Square where they appreciated commuters who were following the traffic rules and pasted the sticker of ‘Traffic Hero Number 1’ on their vehicles to encourage them.

ASP (traffic) Ranjeet Singh Devke also ​pasted sticker on vehicles which were following the traffic rules by wearing helmets on the two-wheelers and wearing seatbelt​s​ in four-wheeler​s​. Especially, the women were felicitated by the traffic police officials during the campaign.

DSP Santosh Upadhyay felicitated a car driver as he was following the rules while driving and was wearing the seatbelt. The traffic police station in-charge Dilip Singh Parihar spotted a car driver, who didn’t wear a seatbelt correctly. Interestingly, the driver of that vehicle told the police that he is wearing the seatbelt in the same way for five years. Then, the Parihar showed him the correct way to wear the seatbelt.