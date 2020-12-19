Indore: IMC to launch three-day drive against handcart vendors compounding to traffic problems

The Indore Municipal Corporation will conduct a drive for the handcart vendors for three days from Saturday in which the IMC teams will advise the traders not to stand on the busiest roads of the city.

The IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed additional commissioner Devendra Singh to start the drive.

She said that the handcart vendors have to trade by moving from one place to another. Many of them can be seen standing on the busiest roads, obstructing the traffic flow and creating jams. There are many traders who also stand on the road.

The drive will be conducted for three days after which appropriate actions will be taken, said IMC officials.