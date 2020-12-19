Madhya Pradesh: Kirtans, langars organised at gurdwaras in Indore on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

Indore: Sikh community recalled essential life lessons taught by Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day at Patnipura gurdwara on Saturday.

The community remembered him as the Guru who showed path of divinity to his disciples by teaching them to overcome greed, desire, ego and pain. To commemorate Shaheedi Diwas, sant Avatar Singh from Patiala presented kirtans.

“The Guru revealed true reason behind human suffering to his followers. It is in times of despair and misery that one gets to see the ephemeral nature of worldly pleasures, and only then can one truly learn to value of greater things in life,” Singh said. “Guru Tegh Bahadur was a merciful saviour of the weak, and that is what he preached. He taught his disciples to protect the ones who need protection even if it comes at the cost of one's own life,” Singh added.

Gurdwara head granthi Surrinder Singh said langars were also organised at different gurdwaras in the city. “Guru Tegh Bahadur taught the world to be content with their life, as everything in the world is Nanak's doing. He spread the idea of attaining Jiwan Mukti by making peace with every life-situation,” he said.