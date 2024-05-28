 Indore City Bus Conductor Caught Hitting Elderly Passenger On Board, Video Viral
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a violent altercation between an elderly passenger on board and a bus conductor in Indore's city bus has gone viral on social media on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 9 PM on Monday at Bengali Chauraha, involved Bus no. 5. The video also includes the bus no. and the conductor's id.

The video was shared by a popular Instagram handle 'indorehighlights' that posts updates related to the city on their social media page. The viral clip shows a heated argument between the passenger and the bus conductor.

According to some eyewitnesses, an argument broke out between the bus conductor and a passenger in the moving bus. During the dispute, the conductor lost control and began hitting the passenger, causing him to bleed. Despite efforts by other young passengers to intervene and stop the conductor, he continued his assault on the passenger, following which the youths left the bus.

In the video, the conductor can be seen repeatedly hitting the passenger, causing alarm among other passengers and bystanders. The exact cause of the argument is still unknown, but the severity of the conductor's reaction has raised serious concerns on social media.

As heard in the video, authorities are urged by the eyewitnesses to investigate the matter further and understand the circumstances leading to this disturbing event. People are calling for strict actions, against the bus conductor.

