Indore: City airport asked to be on alert mode

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following reports of an outbreak of corona virus in China, Japan, the USA and in some other countries, the city airport has been asked to be on alert mode. As a first step, thermal screening of passengers coming from Dubai may start on Saturday.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued instructions to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in this regard.

AAI said that very soon detailed guidelines would be released about the precautions to be adopted at the airport, and it is important to start becoming vigilant.

Sources at the airport informed that they were expecting guidelines for screening international passengers on Friday. Indore has only one international flight from Dubai that operates once a week. The flight reaches the city airport at 11.35 pm.

Sources said once detailed instructions are received from AAI and the Central government, the district health department would be asked to set up the screening facilities.

Read Also Indore: Five including three women injured in attack by a group of youth